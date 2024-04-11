Blackpool gave themselves a fighting chance of reaching the League One play-offs with a win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.
Jake Beesley scored the only goal of the game as the Seasiders defeated their Fylde Coast rivals. It put more pressure on Charlie Adam and his Cod Army who are in danger of dropping out of the division. As for Blackpool, they still have a chance of reaching the play-offs after the victory in midweek.
They are three points off of Oxford United who occupy the fourth and final spot. The U's have won three of their last four matches and haven't tasted defeat since March 12. Blackpool's match on Tuesday was rearranged but it now means they have played a game more than those above them and so while they are close to the top six, they must now hope that there are teams who will slip up.
A total of 16 teams were in action on Tuesday and Wednesday with still plenty to play for. Reading secured a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers as they move further away from the drop zone. Charlton Athletic and Wigan could not be separated as they drew 2-2 at The Valley whilst it was the same scoreline across London between Leyton Orient and Exeter City.
Carlisle United who Blackpool play on Saturday beat Cheltenham Town whilst Stevenage beat play-off chasing Barnsley. EFL Trophy winners Peterborough United followed up their win by beating Port Vale 3-0 whilst Derby County played to a goalless draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
In those games, there would have been players who will have put in a performance that helped their team either draw or win. Even some players who lost can get some recognition. Here's the League One team of the week based on their WhoScored ratings.
