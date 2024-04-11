Blackpool gave themselves a fighting chance of reaching the League One play-offs with a win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Jake Beesley scored the only goal of the game as the Seasiders defeated their Fylde Coast rivals. It put more pressure on Charlie Adam and his Cod Army who are in danger of dropping out of the division. As for Blackpool, they still have a chance of reaching the play-offs after the victory in midweek.

They are three points off of Oxford United who occupy the fourth and final spot. The U's have won three of their last four matches and haven't tasted defeat since March 12. Blackpool's match on Tuesday was rearranged but it now means they have played a game more than those above them and so while they are close to the top six, they must now hope that there are teams who will slip up.

A total of 16 teams were in action on Tuesday and Wednesday with still plenty to play for. Reading secured a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers as they move further away from the drop zone. Charlton Athletic and Wigan could not be separated as they drew 2-2 at The Valley whilst it was the same scoreline across London between Leyton Orient and Exeter City.