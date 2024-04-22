Blackpool have given themselves a chance of reaching the League One play-offs after beating Barnsley 3-2 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The Seasiders went 3-0 up inside 47 minutes with Sonny Carey and James Husband netting in the first-half before Hayden Coulson added a third. John McAtee pulled a goal back for the Tykes and then Adam Phillips made things nervy with a goal in stoppage time but thankfully they couldn't find that third goal.

Neil Critchley's side have taken it to the final day where there are two spots to be decided. Two points separate Barnsley in fifth and Blackpool in eighth with Lincoln City only a point ahead, while Oxford United trail the Imps on goal difference. Four teams; Barnsley, Lincoln City, Oxford United and Blackpool are all vying for two play-off places and it is for sure going to be an interesting final day.

It all happened because Oxford United were held to a 1-1 draw with Stevenage at the Kassam Stadium on Friday night, and then Lincoln City won 2-1 against Cheltenham Town. Blackpool knew they needed to win if they were to have any chance of extending their season and they did just that.

Elsewhere in the division, the final automatic promotion place is still to be decided as Bolton Wanderers’ win against Port Vale meant that Derby County will have to do the business on the final day, with the Rams’ win over Cambridge United not enough. Vale have been relegated along with Fleetwood Town who despite beating Leyton Orient, could not reach Burton Albion who beat Reading.