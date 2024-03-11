Blackpool remain within distance of the League One play-offs after they held League One leaders Portsmouth to a goalless draw at the weekend.

Despite Jordan Rhodes' first-half dismissal, the Seasiders managed to contain Portsmouth and stop them from scoring. A win would have been perfect but at least it's something for Neil Critchley's side to build on.

One of the results of the weekend went to Lincoln City who inflicted a 5-1 defeat on Barnsley at Oakwell. The Tykes are in the play-off mix but suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Imps who are just two points off of Blackpool. Jack Moylan scored a brace for the Lincolnshire outfit who have now gone 11 games unbeaten.

Derby County continued in their quest for an automatic promotion spot as they beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 with three different scorers. Peterborough United moved above Barnsley following their defeat as they won 3-1 against Burton Albion to secure a fourth straight win with two of their goals coming in the final 15 minutes.

At the other end of the table, Charlton Athletic piled on the misery on basement side Carlisle United, winning 3-2 at The Valley. Alfie May was at the heart of the win for the Addicks, and now they are 10 points clear of 21st-placed Cheltenham Town, creating some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Bolton Wanderers could only get a point at Exeter City as Eoin Toal scored an 87th minute equaliser after Sonny Cox had cancelled out Paris Maghoma's opener.

The other results in the division include a 1-1 draw between Cambridge United and Northampton Town, as well as 2-1 wins for Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Wycombe Wanderers against Cheltenham Town, Port Vale and Reading respectively. Blackpool's Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood Town held play-off chasing Stevenage to a goalless draw and Wigan Athletic beat in-form Leyton Orient 1-0.