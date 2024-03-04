Blackpool got themselves back in the play-off fight as they beat Shrewsbury Town 2-0 at the New Meadow on the weekend.

Two loanees; Hayden Coulson and Karamoko Dembele were on target for the Seasiders as they responded well to their midweek defeat to Leyton Orient. Blackpool are now four points off of the play-offs after Stevenage dropped points though they do hold a game in hand.

Stevenage were held to a goalless draw against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank meanwhile Bristol Rovers defeated Leyton Orient with a Chris Martin strike which allowed Blackpool to overtake them. Oxford United suffered a defeat to league leaders Portsmouth, and that was despite Owen Dale earning Oxford a penalty which got themselves back on level terms after Callum Lang's opener.

Peterborough United and Barnsley recorded wins over Exeter City and Wycombe Wanderers respectively to strengthen their grip on their play-off spots. Both Bolton Wanderers and Derby County picked themselves up from midweek disappointment to beat Port Vale and Cambridge United, and that has them still tied on 69 points, seven off of Pompey, who lead the division.

At the bottom of the table, it looks like a real uphill battle for Carlisle United, who lost 3-1 to Reading who had a two-point deduction in midweek, and now the Cumbrians are 15 points adrift of safety. Fleetwood Town claimed a surprise victory over Wigan Athletic to get themselves back into it, but Port Vale are still without a win under Darren Moore after that defeat to Derby. Elsewhere, Northampton Town and Charlton Athletic drew 1-1, and also Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town played to a stalemate.