Blackpool had a disappointing night as they lost 2-0 to Cheltenham Town in what was a serious dent in their Sky Bet League One promotion hopes.

The Seasiders' form has dropped off recently and they are now without a win in four matches. Neil Critchley's side are eight points off of the play-offs and in recent games have missed the opportunity to take points off of the teams above them.

Elliot Bonds was a real thorn in the side of Blackpool and he played a key role in what was a huge victory for the Robins. He scored a brace for Darrell Clarke's men and helped them get to within three points of safety.

Blackpool were overtaken by Leyton Orient in the table as they won 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller against Northampton Town. Richie Wellen's side won in the seventh minute of additional time as Ruel Sotiriou netted his second goal of the game.

Teams around them also picked up points too as Bristol Rovers came from 2-0 down against Stevenage to win 3-2. Kane Hemmings and Jake Forster-Caskey gave Steve Evans' side a two-goal lead but Luke Thomas pulled one back before Chris Martin and Antony Evans netted in a five-minute salvo in the second-half for the Gas.

In the automatic promotion picture, league leaders Pompey came from behind to defeat Cambridge United and Derby County made easy work of Exeter City, winning 3-0 at St James Park. Bolton Wanderers won 2-1 against Wycombe Wanderers with Gethin Jones and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson on target for the Trotters who come to Bloomfield Road next weekend.