Blackpool continued under the stewardship of Richard Keogh as he oversaw a 2-2 draw with his former club Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

The Seasiders parted company with Neil Critchley in August, but still the wait goes on for a first league win of the season. Blackpool twice fell behind to the Chairboys but goals from Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley meant that point was earned.

Elsewhere in League One, Exeter City claimed a surprise 2-0 win away at Bolton Wanderers, whilst Rotherham United came out on top against Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby. The top two is Stockport County and Wrexham, who occupied the same positions in League Two last season with Stockport drawing with Mansfield Town and Wrexham defeating Peterborough United.

Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town were the big winners of the weekend as they defeated Crawley Town and Leyton Orient 3-0. Charlton Athletic meanwhile lost their 100% record as Reading beat them 2-0 in front of their prospective new owners.

Blackpool have two points now after drawing with Cambridge United last weekend, but still the search for a new manager goes on. Former Barrow boss Pete Wild remains the favourite for the Bloomfield Road gig, but Carlisle United parted company with Paul Simpson at the weekend, and now he's the leading candidate for the gig at Brunton Park.