The Championship Team of the Week has been revealed - and there’s representation from Blackpool.

Blackpool put in a stellar performance on Saturday as they swept aside Stevenage, winning 3-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley's side made it two-wins from two over the international break as they followed up their win against Liverpool's under-21's in the EFL Trophy with a more important victory over Stevenage. The Tangerines were one of a few teams who didn't have their game postponed because of international call-ups, and they made the most of it by winning in convincing fashion.

Jordan Rhodes continued his good scoring streak as he opened the scoring for the hosts in the 38th minute. The returning Owen Dale made the most of his league start by scoring on the hour-mark, and then his opposite wing-back CJ Hamilton got in on the action to make for a convincing victory for the home team.

It was a result that put Blackpool just outside the play-offs, as they trail Bolton by one point, and puts them in a good place ahead of their weekend fixture with high-flying Oxford United who are currently second. Blackpool are unbeaten in three now, and will want to continue the momentum they’ve built up in recent weeks.

As for what happened elsewhere this weekend, there were wins for Leyton Orient, and Burton Albion whilst both Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town drew at their clash at the Abbey Stadium. It left a total of eight teams in action whjle the rest will play their fixtures at an alternative date.