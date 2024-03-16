The 2023/24 League One season has been hugely entertaining and not much has been decided with less than a quarter of the campaign to go.

Carlisle United's impending relegation is the only thing that seems a certainty right now. The Cumbrians are 16 points adrift of safety and 10 points off their nearest rival. Former Seasiders winger Paul Simpson has been backed though to continue at Brunton Park no matter the outcome of their season.

Blackpool meanwhile are on a quest to get in to the play-offs, the same means of how they got promoted in the 2020/21 season under Neil Critchley. They were relegated from the Championship last season, and despite being the best placed out of them, Reading and Wigan Athletic who dropped out of the second tier last term, they're at the very most going to have to go through the lottery of the play-offs.

Blackpool are currently outside of the top six right now but a win against Wigan Athletic along with Stevenage dropping points would see them move in there ahead of the international break. The Boro do have a game in hand so Blackpool right now aren't completely in control of their own destiny but there's a bit more reason for optimism after recent results.

Most teams have played 38 games though there are some still to play a game more, whilst Port Vale and Cheltenham Town have two games in hand. March represents the business end of the campaign with games coming thick and fast because of the international break and the Easter period.

Sooner rather than later we will start to see the nominations for the English Football League awards. Nominations for awards such as Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Manager of the Year will come out. One thing that is announced on the night is the Team of the Season and that can be subjective.