The League One 2023/24 team of the season so far is out - but there’s some notable omissions.

The 2023/24 League One season is at the 12-game stage for several clubs, which would make it a quarter of the way through the 46-game campaign.

The table is beginning to take shape with some surprises, but there’s still plenty of twist-and-turns to happen from now until May when the season concludes, with the January transfer window to think about as well.

Early season favourites Portsmouth are top of the table, and that comes as no surprise given their strong recruitment drive in the summer John Mousinho. The Pompey mmanager’s former club Oxford United are in second and are just a point off of them with a game less played. Losing play-off finalists Barnsley meanwhile are in third, and despite losing manager Michael Duff to Swansea City, Neil Collins looks to have picked up the pieces.

Another one of the play-off sides from last season Peterborough United are doing well despite a change in direction in which they moved experienced players like Oliver Norburn off their books, with Blackpool being a beneficiary of that. Stevenage and Bolton Wanderers then hold the final play-off spots on 21 and 20 points each, and then there's Blackpool and Wycombe both just outside the play-offs.

Derby County are one of the few surprises as they're only in ninth, despite being heavily fancied though there is still a lot of football to be played, whilst Charlton Athletic by their standards are currently performing below expectations though Michael Appleton is unbeaten since his appointment at the Valley following Dean Holden's dismissal.

Cheltenham Town, Wigan Athletic, Reading and Lancashire rivals Fleetwood Town occupy the relegation spots. Wigan and Reading have had points deductions whilst the Robins have struggled for goals, and Fleetwood are still searching for that new manager bounce under Lee Johnson.

How about individual performances however? Thanks to WhoScored, who supply EFL with statistics to help weekly, monthly and seasonal awards, we can see the current Team of the Season.

It’s a bit of a surprise but there’s no Blackpool players. Jordan Rhodes is one of the most prolific strikers in the division and with seven goals in eight games, he’s got a good goal-to-game ratio but his 7.36 rating doesn’t get him into the team. Left-back James Husband's 7.26 rating doesn't earn him a place either, and then you've got both Matthew Pennington and Oliver Casey who have 6.92 and 6.93 ratings respectively.