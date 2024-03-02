The 2023/24 League One is at a crucial point with several clubs already in to the final quarter of the campaign.

March represents a busy month for clubs as rearranged games are played, and in some cases there will be games that are played at a different date because of the international break. The Easter period takes place in March this year so there are a lot of matches to be played, and so having all your players available to you is going to be key no matter your goal.

Injuries are one way to find yourself out of action, but another is through suspension. If you pick up two yellow cards or one straight red you're banned for at least one match depending on the act, but there is also another way in which you can serve a suspension.

The EFL has a disciplinary rule which sees players issued a one match ban should they accumulate five yellow cards before the 19 game mark. The next stage is a two-match ban if you have 10 cautions by the 37th game and then a three-match ban should any player pick up more than 15 in one season.

Blackpool thankfully don't have to worry about anything as they're at the 35-game stage. Callum Connolly, James Husband and Ollie Norburn are both on seven yellow cards, but given they'd need three to get a ban, it's now unlikely.

The same can't be said for some of their next opponents though with Portsmouth and Northampton Town both in danger of having their players miss out. Teams such as Leyton Orient and Stevenage who Blackpool are in competition with for a top six spot also have a few players that have a ban looming over their head. Thanks to our friends at The News who cover Portsmouth, here's the comprehensive list of players that could serve a ban very shortly.

