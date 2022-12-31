New Zealand forward Ben Waine has made the move from his home country to join Plymouth for an undisclosed fee, agreeing a two-and-a-half year contract.

In announcing Waine’s signature, Plymouth said they had beaten off “strong interest from a number of clubs” to seal the 21-year-old’s signature.

According to a reports in New Zealand, Blackpool were among a group of clubs who had targeted the highly-rated striker.

Barnsley and Stoke City were also said to have taken an interest in the Wellington Phoenix player before he agreed terms with Plymouth.

Waine, who holds a British passport through his parents, is also understood to have previously knocked back an offer from Coventry City.

Earlier this month Coventry’s former head of recruitment Chris Badlan left to join Blackpool as the club’s new sporting director. He was joined by Coventry’s chief scout Stuart Benthom.

Waine has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal at Home Park

In 73 appearances for Wellington, Waine scored 17 times. He’s already earned six caps for New Zealand.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said: “He is a player I have been tracking for over a year now and we made an attempt in the summer to try and bring him to Home Park.

"I want to thank the board for continuing the pursuit and allowing us the opportunity to buy Ben and give him his chance to play in England.

"Ben is a young player who has a tremendous attitude and a willingness to learn and improve.