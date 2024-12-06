Ruben Selles has departed his role as Reading manager a week before the Royals’ game against Blackpool.

The Seasiders make the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium next Saturday (December 14) in their final away game before Christmas.

Ahead of their game away to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, the Berkshire outfit have appointed Noel Hunt as their new coach on a deal until June 2027.

Selles, who was handed his first managerial opportunity at Southampton, was appointed as Reading boss in the summer of 2023.

Despite the Royals’ off-field issues, the 41-year-old was able to guide the club to a 17th place finish in League One in his first campaign - a comfortable nine points above the drop zone.

So far this season, things have stepped up another level, with Reading currently sat in sixth, after picking up 30 points from their opening 17 games.

Selles’ good work has earned him an opportunity in the Championship, and has been named as Hull City’s new head coach.

The Tigers have been looking for a new boss for just over the last week after sacking Tim Walter after just 17 league outings.