Blackpool Blackpool Kit Launch Photoshoot at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool, United Kingdom, 5th July 2024 | Craig Thomas/News Images

League One clubs are beginning to release their kits for the 2024/25 season - but how do they compare price wise?

Blackpool have yet to release their home kit for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

In their 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde on Friday night, the players wore the away strip. The shirt has since gone on sale today (July 15) and you would expect that to be the same price for the home version.

Here at the Blackpool Gazette, we’ve taken a look to see how much each replica shirt costs for every League One team as we await the new kit. Some teams are still yet to release their kits, whilst others have released their home, away and third kits.

League One 2024/25 kit prices

Barnsley

Prices TBC

Birmingham City

Adult shirts: £60. Adult shorts: £27; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £22; Socks: £15; Baby kits: £50-55.

Staying forever true to the 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚. 🔵



Introducing our 2024/25 Home kit. pic.twitter.com/MYF9TqzdNS — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 13, 2024

Blackpool

Home to be released.

Away shirt prices

Adult shirt - £55. Junior Shirts - £35.

Bolton Wanderers

Adult shirts: £60. Adult shorts: £30; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £25; Socks: £14-16; Baby kits: £40-45

Bristol Rovers

TBC

Burton Albion

TBC

Cambridge United

Adult shirts: £48. Adult shorts: £24; Kids shirt: £38. Kids shorts: £21. Socks: £15. Baby kits: £40

Introducing the 24/25 Home Kit. 💛🖤 — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) June 20, 2024

Charlton Athletic

Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £35. Kids shirt: £40. Kids shorts: £28. Socks: £12-15. Baby kits: £38-40.

Our new club shop website is now live! 💻



You can grab our 2024/25 home kit online from 4pm BST ⏰#cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 10, 2024

Crawley Town

TBC

Exeter City

TBC

Huddersfield Town

Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £32. Kids shirt: £45. Kids shorts: £27. Socks: £15-17. Baby kits: £55

Leyton Orient

Adult shirts: £52.99. Adult shorts: N/A. Kids shirt: £39.99. Kids shorts: N/A. Socks: N/A. Baby kits: N/A.

Lincoln City

Adult shirts: £48. Adult shorts: £24. Kids shirt: £37. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £10-12. Baby kits: £36.

⚽️ EPC tour

👕 A replica shirt

🎁 Special welcome gift



There's loads of benefits from becoming a John O'Gaunts member - sign up now! ⤵️#WeAreImps — Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) June 24, 2024

Mansfield Town

Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £38. Kids shirt: £40. Kids shorts: £33. Socks: Sold out. Baby kits: £45-55.

🤍💚 Our home and away shirts for 24/25 💛💙



Which one is your favourite? #Stags 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/VwGWYmrvss — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) June 29, 2024

Northampton Town

TBC

Peterborough United

TBC

Away kit. Adult shirt - £50.00. Adult shorts - £25.00 Juniors shirt - £38.00. Juniors shorts - £21.00. Socks: £11.

A debut for the 2024/25 away kit this evening 😍#pufc | #PoshinSpain 🇪🇸 — Peterborough United (@theposh) July 12, 2024

Reading

Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £30. Kids shirt: £45. Kids shorts: £25. Socks: £15. Baby kits: £45.

Kit news, as @ReadingFC have announced their new home shirt for the 24/25 season!



Made once again by pod faves @MacronSports, it sees the club return to a more traditional design - the standout touch being embossed crowns in the blue hoops and sleeves. pic.twitter.com/er6QKUra80 — They Think Kits All Over (@TheyThinkKits) April 27, 2024

Rotherham United

Adult shirt: £48. Adult shorts: £20. Kids shirt: £36. Kids shorts: £18. Socks: £10-11. Baby kits: £39.

🟥| @RotherhamUnited Home 24/25



The traditional red body and white sleeves is coupled with ‘X’s running through the collars and cuffs are a nod to the windmill on the crest.



Nice touch to donate the front of the shirt to the charitable cause @BluebellWoodCH 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tsyIoLWNmg — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) June 19, 2024

Shrewsbury Town

Adult shirt: £48. Adult shorts: £24. Kids shirt: £37. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £10-12. Baby kits: £36.

🔷🔶| @shrewsburytown Home 24/25



Solid striped effort from @oxensportsuk.



Nice chunky collar which matches the cuffs too 👌 pic.twitter.com/o1gfQHKxye — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) June 4, 2024

Stevenage

Adult shirt: £50. Adult shorts: £25. Kids shirt: £40. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £12. Baby kits: £40.

Stockport County

Prices TBC

Wigan Athletic

Adult shirt: £52. Adult shorts: £25. Kids shirt: £42. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £10-12. Baby kits: £42.

Wrexham

TBC

Wycombe Wanderers

TBC