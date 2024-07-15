Every new League One shirt and price tag - including Blackpool, Huddersfield, Leyton Orient, Mansfield, and Peterborough
Blackpool have yet to release their home kit for the upcoming 2024/25 season.
In their 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde on Friday night, the players wore the away strip. The shirt has since gone on sale today (July 15) and you would expect that to be the same price for the home version.
Here at the Blackpool Gazette, we’ve taken a look to see how much each replica shirt costs for every League One team as we await the new kit. Some teams are still yet to release their kits, whilst others have released their home, away and third kits.
League One 2024/25 kit prices
Barnsley
Prices TBC
2024 kit launch 🚀 https://t.co/TQbrYQv5Um pic.twitter.com/cylNVZbi8w— Barnsley FC Women 🏆 (@BarnsleyFCW) July 12, 2024
Birmingham City
Adult shirts: £60. Adult shorts: £27; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £22; Socks: £15; Baby kits: £50-55.
Staying forever true to the 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚. 🔵— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 13, 2024
Introducing our 2024/25 Home kit. pic.twitter.com/MYF9TqzdNS
Blackpool
Home to be released.
Away shirt prices
Adult shirt - £55. Junior Shirts - £35.
Introducing the new 2024/25 away strip, proudly sponsored by @Pleasure_Beach.— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) July 9, 2024
🍊 #UTMP | @PUMA
Bolton Wanderers
Adult shirts: £60. Adult shorts: £30; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £25; Socks: £14-16; Baby kits: £40-45
Introducing @OfficialBWFC new 2024/25 Home kit by Macron!#BecomeYourOwnHero pic.twitter.com/KaPk6bZA5I— Macron (@MacronSports) June 14, 2024
Bristol Rovers
TBC
Burton Albion
TBC
Cambridge United
Adult shirts: £48. Adult shorts: £24; Kids shirt: £38. Kids shorts: £21. Socks: £15. Baby kits: £40
Introducing the 24/25 Home Kit. 💛🖤— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) June 20, 2024
Charlton Athletic
Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £35. Kids shirt: £40. Kids shorts: £28. Socks: £12-15. Baby kits: £38-40.
Our new club shop website is now live! 💻— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 10, 2024
You can grab our 2024/25 home kit online from 4pm BST ⏰#cafc
Crawley Town
TBC
Exeter City
TBC
Huddersfield Town
Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £32. Kids shirt: £45. Kids shorts: £27. Socks: £15-17. Baby kits: £55
💙 Your 2024/25 home kit is here.#htafc | @UmbroUK | @UtilitaEnergy pic.twitter.com/WGUiZJmWvX— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) June 25, 2024
Leyton Orient
Adult shirts: £52.99. Adult shorts: N/A. Kids shirt: £39.99. Kids shorts: N/A. Socks: N/A. Baby kits: N/A.
The "Braces" are back for @leytonorientfc #ThingsYouLoveToSee pic.twitter.com/wTPazlWy98— Kit Geek (Gav Hope) (@kit_geek) June 28, 2024
Lincoln City
Adult shirts: £48. Adult shorts: £24. Kids shirt: £37. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £10-12. Baby kits: £36.
⚽️ EPC tour— Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) June 24, 2024
👕 A replica shirt
🎁 Special welcome gift
There's loads of benefits from becoming a John O'Gaunts member - sign up now! ⤵️#WeAreImps
Mansfield Town
Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £38. Kids shirt: £40. Kids shorts: £33. Socks: Sold out. Baby kits: £45-55.
🤍💚 Our home and away shirts for 24/25 💛💙— Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) June 29, 2024
Which one is your favourite? #Stags 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/VwGWYmrvss
Northampton Town
TBC
Peterborough United
TBC
Away kit. Adult shirt - £50.00. Adult shorts - £25.00 Juniors shirt - £38.00. Juniors shorts - £21.00. Socks: £11.
A debut for the 2024/25 away kit this evening 😍#pufc | #PoshinSpain 🇪🇸— Peterborough United (@theposh) July 12, 2024
Reading
Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £30. Kids shirt: £45. Kids shorts: £25. Socks: £15. Baby kits: £45.
Kit news, as @ReadingFC have announced their new home shirt for the 24/25 season!— They Think Kits All Over (@TheyThinkKits) April 27, 2024
Made once again by pod faves @MacronSports, it sees the club return to a more traditional design - the standout touch being embossed crowns in the blue hoops and sleeves. pic.twitter.com/er6QKUra80
Rotherham United
Adult shirt: £48. Adult shorts: £20. Kids shirt: £36. Kids shorts: £18. Socks: £10-11. Baby kits: £39.
🟥| @RotherhamUnited Home 24/25— The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) June 19, 2024
The traditional red body and white sleeves is coupled with ‘X’s running through the collars and cuffs are a nod to the windmill on the crest.
Nice touch to donate the front of the shirt to the charitable cause @BluebellWoodCH 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tsyIoLWNmg
Shrewsbury Town
Adult shirt: £48. Adult shorts: £24. Kids shirt: £37. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £10-12. Baby kits: £36.
🔷🔶| @shrewsburytown Home 24/25— The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) June 4, 2024
Solid striped effort from @oxensportsuk.
Nice chunky collar which matches the cuffs too 👌 pic.twitter.com/o1gfQHKxye
Stevenage
Adult shirt: £50. Adult shorts: £25. Kids shirt: £40. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £12. Baby kits: £40.
Stockport County
Prices TBC
Wigan Athletic
Adult shirt: £52. Adult shorts: £25. Kids shirt: £42. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £10-12. Baby kits: £42.
Wrexham
TBC
Wycombe Wanderers
TBC
