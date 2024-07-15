Every new League One shirt and price tag - including Blackpool, Huddersfield, Leyton Orient, Mansfield, and Peterborough

League One clubs are beginning to release their kits for the 2024/25 season - but how do they compare price wise?

Blackpool have yet to release their home kit for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

In their 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde on Friday night, the players wore the away strip. The shirt has since gone on sale today (July 15) and you would expect that to be the same price for the home version.

Here at the Blackpool Gazette, we’ve taken a look to see how much each replica shirt costs for every League One team as we await the new kit. Some teams are still yet to release their kits, whilst others have released their home, away and third kits.

League One 2024/25 kit prices

Barnsley 

Prices TBC

Birmingham City

Adult shirts: £60. Adult shorts: £27; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £22; Socks: £15; Baby kits: £50-55.

Blackpool

Home to be released.

Away shirt prices

Adult shirt - £55. Junior Shirts - £35.

Bolton Wanderers

Adult shirts: £60. Adult shorts: £30; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £25; Socks: £14-16; Baby kits: £40-45

Bristol Rovers

TBC

Burton Albion 

TBC

Cambridge United

Adult shirts: £48. Adult shorts: £24; Kids shirt: £38. Kids shorts: £21. Socks: £15. Baby kits: £40

Charlton Athletic

Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £35. Kids shirt: £40. Kids shorts: £28. Socks: £12-15. Baby kits: £38-40. 

Crawley Town

TBC

Exeter City

TBC

Huddersfield Town

Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £32. Kids shirt: £45. Kids shorts: £27. Socks: £15-17. Baby kits: £55

Leyton Orient

Adult shirts: £52.99. Adult shorts: N/A. Kids shirt: £39.99. Kids shorts: N/A. Socks: N/A. Baby kits: N/A.

Lincoln City

Adult shirts: £48. Adult shorts: £24. Kids shirt: £37. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £10-12. Baby kits: £36. 

Mansfield Town

Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £38. Kids shirt: £40. Kids shorts: £33. Socks: Sold out. Baby kits: £45-55.

Northampton Town

TBC

Peterborough United

TBC

Away kit. Adult shirt - £50.00. Adult shorts - £25.00 Juniors shirt - £38.00. Juniors shorts - £21.00. Socks: £11.

Reading

Adult shirts: £55. Adult shorts: £30. Kids shirt: £45. Kids shorts: £25. Socks: £15. Baby kits: £45. 

Rotherham United

Adult shirt: £48. Adult shorts: £20. Kids shirt: £36. Kids shorts: £18. Socks: £10-11. Baby kits: £39.

Shrewsbury Town

Adult shirt: £48. Adult shorts: £24. Kids shirt: £37. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £10-12. Baby kits: £36.

Stevenage

Adult shirt: £50. Adult shorts: £25. Kids shirt: £40. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £12. Baby kits: £40. 

Stockport County

Prices TBC

Wigan Athletic

Adult shirt: £52. Adult shorts: £25. Kids shirt: £42. Kids shorts: £20. Socks: £10-12. Baby kits: £42. 

Wrexham

TBC

Wycombe Wanderers

TBC

