League One round up: Wigan Athletic defender targeted by Championship club, Birmingham City agree £500k deal, and Fulham youngster set for move
Blackpool have added five players to their ranks so far this summer, with the most recent addition being Lee Evans - who made the move to Bloomfield Road ahead of the Seasiders’ recent trip to Spain.
Neil Critchley’s side claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday, and welcome Sunderland to Bloomfield Road at the weekend.
Here’s some of the latest stories from across League One:
Wigan defender targeted
Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes is attracting interest from Hull City.
Hull Live report the Tigers are working on a deal to sign the 20-year-old, and are willing to pay around £4.5million to land the England U20 international.
Hughes has made 75 senior appearances for Wigan since making his debut back in 2022.
Birmingham close to Leonard deal
Birmingham City are closing in on a deal to sign Marc Leonard from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Football Insider report the midfielder will finalise his move later today on a four-year deal.
Fabrizio Romano had previously stated the fee for the 22-year-old would be around £500K with add-ons.
Leonard has spent the last two seasons on loan with Northampton Town scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 97 outings.
Fulham youngster set for Northampton move
Fulham youngster Matt Dibley-Dias is set to join Northampton Town on loan according to the Daily Mirror.
The 20-year-old has captained the Cottagers U21s side, but is yet to make his senior debut.
