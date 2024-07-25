Charlie Hughes

There continues to be plenty of movement in League One ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Blackpool have added five players to their ranks so far this summer, with the most recent addition being Lee Evans - who made the move to Bloomfield Road ahead of the Seasiders’ recent trip to Spain.

Neil Critchley’s side claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday, and welcome Sunderland to Bloomfield Road at the weekend.

Here’s some of the latest stories from across League One:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan defender targeted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes is attracting interest from Hull City.

Hull Live report the Tigers are working on a deal to sign the 20-year-old, and are willing to pay around £4.5million to land the England U20 international.

Hughes has made 75 senior appearances for Wigan since making his debut back in 2022.

Birmingham close to Leonard deal

Birmingham City are closing in on a deal to sign Marc Leonard from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider report the midfielder will finalise his move later today on a four-year deal.

Fabrizio Romano had previously stated the fee for the 22-year-old would be around £500K with add-ons.

Leonard has spent the last two seasons on loan with Northampton Town scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 97 outings.

Fulham youngster set for Northampton move

Fulham youngster Matt Dibley-Dias is set to join Northampton Town on loan according to the Daily Mirror.