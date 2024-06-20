League One round up: Serie A club set for North West tour, Charlton Athletic interested in Birmingham City man, and experienced striker attracting interest
Blackpool’s only addition of the summer remains Jordan Rhodes- who has returned to the Fylde Coast on a one-year deal following a successful loan spell last night.
Meanwhile, parts of the Seasiders’ pre-season schedule has been announced, but the final details of the club’s trip to Spain are still to be confirmed.
Here’s the latest League One round up:
Fiorentina’s pre-season trip
ACF Fiorentina are coming to the North West of England for part of their pre-season campaign.
The Serie A side will be up against League One opposition on July 26, when they visit the Toughsheet Community Stadium to take on Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers.
Following this, the UEFA Europa Conference League finalists will be in action once again the day after, as they make the trip to Deepdale to take on Blackpool’s rivals Preston North End (K.O. 3pm).
Charlton open preliminary talks with Ruddy
Charlton Athletic are said to be showing interest in Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy.
Football Insider report have opened preliminary talks to bring the ex-Everton, Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper to the Valley.
The 37-year-old has made 89 appearances for Birmingham since making the move to St Andrews in 2022, but is out of contract this summer, with a new deal yet to be agreed.
Experienced striker attracting interest
Former Bolton Wanderers, Hull City and Wigan Athletic striker Josh Magennis is attracting interest from a League One club.
Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reports the 33-year-old is in talks with Exeter City following his departure from the Brick Community Stadium.
The Northern Ireland scored seven times in 36 League One appearances last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.