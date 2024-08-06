League One round up: Peterborough United want Manchester City midfielder, Aston Villa youngster set for loan, and Charlton Athletic talks fall through
Blackpool have made their sixth signing of the summer, with Elkan Baggott making the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.
The 21-year-old will boost the Seasiders’ defensive options, providing further competition for Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey and James Husband.
Here’s some of the latest stories from League One:
Posh want City youngster
Peterborough United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Manchester City youngster Mahamadou Susoho.
Football Insider claim the 19-year-old will head to the Weston Homes Stadium on loan after spending the summer with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad on their pre-season tour in America.
The Spanish midfielder joined the Citizens’ academy in 2017, and has made one senior appearance during his time at the Etihad.
Shrewsbury closing in on Villa defender
Shrewsbury Town are hoping to add Aston Villa youngster Josh Feeney to their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 season.
The Shropshire Star report that Paul Hurst’s side are closing in on a loan move for the defender.
Feeney progressed through Fleetwood Town’s youth ranks before joining Villa in 2021.
Begovic talks fall through
Former Stoke City, Chelsea and QPR keeper Asmir Begovic will not be joining Charlton Athletic this summer.
The 37-year-old has been in talks with the Addicks, but The South London Press report two parties could not agree on a financial package to complete the deal.
