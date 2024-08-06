There has been plenty happening across League One ahead of the start of the new season this weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have made their sixth signing of the summer, with Elkan Baggott making the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old will boost the Seasiders’ defensive options, providing further competition for Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey and James Husband.

Here’s some of the latest stories from League One:

Posh want City youngster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Manchester City youngster Mahamadou Susoho.

Football Insider claim the 19-year-old will head to the Weston Homes Stadium on loan after spending the summer with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad on their pre-season tour in America.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Citizens’ academy in 2017, and has made one senior appearance during his time at the Etihad.

Shrewsbury closing in on Villa defender

Shrewsbury Town are hoping to add Aston Villa youngster Josh Feeney to their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shropshire Star report that Paul Hurst’s side are closing in on a loan move for the defender.

Feeney progressed through Fleetwood Town’s youth ranks before joining Villa in 2021.

Begovic talks fall through

Former Stoke City, Chelsea and QPR keeper Asmir Begovic will not be joining Charlton Athletic this summer.

The 37-year-old has been in talks with the Addicks, but The South London Press report two parties could not agree on a financial package to complete the deal.