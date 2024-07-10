League One round up: Peterborough United and Stockport County set sights on Fylde Coast footballer, Lincoln City made set for move, and Rotherham United delve into European market
Earlier this week, Blackpool added former Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth midfielder Lee Evans to their squad on a two-year contract following the conclusion of the 29-year-old’s short-term deal at Fratton Park.
Meanwhile, the Seasiders, and other clubs in the third tier, missed out on a move for ex-Sheffield Wednesday man George Byers, with the 28-year-old opting to join Port Vale in League Two.
Here’s some of the latest stories from League One:
Posh and Hatters enquire about teenager
Football Insider have reported that Peterborough United and Stockport County have made enquiries about AFC Fylde teenager Taelor O'Kane.
The 18-year-old made 20 appearances for the National League outfit last season, and found the back of the net four times from midfield.
O'Kane first made the move to Mill Farm at the age of 15, and was named as the club’s Academy Player of the Year following the 2022/23 campaign.
Lincoln set to lose keeper
Lincoln City goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has been given permission to talk to Millwall ahead of a potential move.
The Daily Mirror report a few more details need to be ironed out between the two clubs, but the former Burnley man has been allowed to travel to the capital for a medical.
Jensen made the move to the LNER Stadium last year, and made 50 appearances for the Imps, keeping 21 clean sheets.
Rotherham sign Hungbo
Rotherham United have added another player to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.
The Millers have signed former Watford and Huddersfield Town winger Joseph Hungbo on a season-long loan from Nuremberg.
After making the move to the German second division side last summer, the 24-year-old made 17 appearances for the club.
