Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s been plenty of ongoing activity in League One.

Earlier this week, Blackpool added former Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth midfielder Lee Evans to their squad on a two-year contract following the conclusion of the 29-year-old’s short-term deal at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders, and other clubs in the third tier, missed out on a move for ex-Sheffield Wednesday man George Byers, with the 28-year-old opting to join Port Vale in League Two.

Here’s some of the latest stories from League One:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh and Hatters enquire about teenager

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider have reported that Peterborough United and Stockport County have made enquiries about AFC Fylde teenager Taelor O'Kane.

The 18-year-old made 20 appearances for the National League outfit last season, and found the back of the net four times from midfield.

O'Kane first made the move to Mill Farm at the age of 15, and was named as the club’s Academy Player of the Year following the 2022/23 campaign.

Lincoln set to lose keeper

Lincoln City goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has been given permission to talk to Millwall ahead of a potential move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daily Mirror report a few more details need to be ironed out between the two clubs, but the former Burnley man has been allowed to travel to the capital for a medical.

Jensen made the move to the LNER Stadium last year, and made 50 appearances for the Imps, keeping 21 clean sheets.

Rotherham sign Hungbo

Rotherham United have added another player to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Millers have signed former Watford and Huddersfield Town winger Joseph Hungbo on a season-long loan from Nuremberg.