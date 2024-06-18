Lasse Sorensen (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

There has been plenty of movement across League One.

Blackpool’s only addition of the summer remains Jordan Rhodes- who has returned to the Fylde Coast on a one-year deal following a successful loan spell last night.

Elsewhere at Bloomfield Road, the Seasiders’ fans forum took place on Monday night, where some key topics were discussed.

Here’s the latest League One round up:

Peterborough add non-league goalscorer

Peterborough United have completed the signing of Christopher Conn-Clarke for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive season in the National League, scoring 22 times in 47 appearances for Altrincham.

He moves to the Weston Homes Stadium on a three-year deal- with an option available for an additional 12 months.

Huddersfield sign League One wing-back

Huddersfield Town have added Lincoln City wing-back Lasse Sorensen to their ranks for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 24-year-old has made the move to the John Smith’s Stadium on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Sorensen scored four goals and provided eight assists in 44 outings in the most recent campaign, having first arrived at the LNER Stadium back in 2021.

Jones leaves Wigan

Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones has departed the club following the conclusion of his contract at the Brick Community Stadium.

The 29-year-old, who has also played for the likes of Rangers and Sunderland, scored three goals and provided six assists in 26 League One outings last season.