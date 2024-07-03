Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been plenty of movement in League One in the last few days.

It’s been a quiet week so far for Blackpool on the back of the signings of Zac Ashworth and Hayden Coulson last Thursday.

Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher remain the other new additions at Bloomfield Road so far this summer.

Here’s the latest news from League One:

Huddersfield add Kane

Herbie Kane has joined Huddersfield Town on a three-year deal following the conclusion of his contract with Barnsley.

After starting his career with Liverpool, the 25-year-old made the move to Oakwell in 2020 and featured 123 times for the Tykes.

Last season he found the back of the net nine times from midfield in 43 League One outings.

Wigan’s new coaches

Wigan Athletic have made two new additions to Shaun Maloney’s backroom staff.

Tom Huddlestone and Shadab Iftikhar both make the move to the Brick Community Stadium ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Huddlestone represented the likes of Derby County, Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City during his playing days, and has spent the last couple of years as a player-coach with Manchester United’s U21s.

Meanwhile, Iftikhar previously worked as a voluntary opposition scout for Roberto Martinez during his time at Wigan, and ended up following the current Portugal-manager to Everton, and later Belgium.

Having pursued his own managerial ambitions, he joined Latics from Pakistan's Men's U20s.

May makes Blues move

Alfie May has joined Birmingham City on a three-year deal from Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old makes the move to St Andrew’s on the back of an impressive campaign with the Addicks, where he finished the season as League One top scorer with 23 goals.