League One round up: Chelsea youngster makes Burton Albion move, Lincoln add Shrewsbury midfielder, and Stockport's stadium plans
Blackpool have added former Manchester United youngster Ashley Fletcher to their ranks, with the 28-year-old becoming the club’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Jordan Rhodes.
The Seasiders have also announced youngster Tyler Hill has penned his first professional deal with the club, while goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman has extended his stay on the Fylde Coast by a further 12 months.
Here’s some of the latest stories from League One:
Burton sign Chelsea youngster
Burton Albion have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Charlie Webster on a permanent deal.
The 20-year-old had been with the London club since the age of 10, progressing through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, but was unable to make his senior debut for the Premier League outfit.
He spent last season on loan with Heerenveen, where he scored one goal in 13 games in the Eredivisie.
Webster’s move to the Pirelli Stadium sees him link up with former Chelsea development coach Mark Robinson, who has recently been appointed Burton manager.
Lincoln sign Bayliss
Former Coventry, Preston North End and Wigan Athletic midfielder Tom Bayliss has joined Lincoln City on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with Shrewsbury Town, during which time he scored 10 goals in 81 appearances.
Bayliss makes the switch to the LNER Stadium following the conclusion of his contract with the Shropshire club.
Stockport’s stadium plans
League Two champions Stockport County have outlined plans to boost their stadium capacity by 7,000 to host a total of 18,000 supporters.
The club wants to replace their existing east stand with a brand new build, as well as refurbishing and extending the existing north stand and to get outline permission for a new stand on the south side.
