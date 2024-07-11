Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s been plenty of ongoing activity in League One.

Earlier this week, Blackpool added former Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth midfielder Lee Evans to their squad on a two-year contract following the conclusion of the 29-year-old’s short-term deal at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders, and other clubs in the third tier, missed out on a move for ex-Sheffield Wednesday man George Byers, with the 28-year-old opting to join Port Vale in League Two.

Here’s some of the latest stories from League One:

Birmingham interest in Twine

Birmingham City are reportedly interested in adding Burnley midfielder Scott Twine to their ranks ahead of the new season.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the Blues have been trying to sign the 24-year-old but have been unable to agree a fee with the Clarets.

Twine spent the second half of last season on loan with Bristol City, where he scored two goals in 10 appearances.

The Robins, along with Sunderland, are also among the clubs looking at the Burnley man this summer.

Villa youngster set for loan

Football Insider report Shrewsbury Town are closing in for a loan deal for Aston Villa youngster Tommi O'Reilly.

The 20-year-old has progressed through the ranks at Villa Park, and made his senior debut for the club last season in a UEFA Europa Conference League game.

Peterborough admission

Peterborough United caption Harrison Burrows has been linked with a move away from the Weston Homes Stadium this summer.

Preston North End, Birmingham City and Sheffield United are all reportedly interested in the defender, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony told the club’s subscription channel he wouldn’t stand in Burrows’ way if he was ready to move on, but nor would they let him leave on a cheap deal.