There continues to be plenty of movement in League One ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Blackpool have added five players to their ranks so far this summer, with the most recent addition being Lee Evans - who made the move to Bloomfield Road ahead of the Seasiders’ recent trip to Spain.

Neil Critchley’s side are in action twice this week, starting with Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against West Brom, before they welcome Sunderland to Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Here’s some of the latest stories from across League One:

Birmingham eye up big move

Birmingham City have already invested heavily this summer, and could be set to make another big move as they look to bring Jay Stansfield back to St Andrew’s following his successful loan spell last season.

Football Insider report the Blues have opened talks with Fulham over a package worth up to £6million for the striker.

During his time on loan with the club last year, the 21-year-old scored 13 times in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Jerome spotted training with newly-promoted side

Cameron Jerome has been spotted training with newly-promoted Stockport County.

The Hatters have recently spent time in Spain as part of their preparations for the upcoming campaign, with the former Stoke, Birmingham and Norwich striker being part of the squad that made the overseas trip.

Jerome most recently spent time with Bolton Wanderers, and found the back of the net three times towards the end of last season.

The 37-year-old’s time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium came to an end earlier this summer following the conclusion of his contract with the Trotters.

Barnsley close to adding new midfielder

Football Insider report Barnsley are close to adding Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Matthew Craig to their ranks on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old made 20 appearances in League Two last season during a stint with Doncaster Rovers.

He also has one Premier League game under his belt, with his senior debut for Tottenham coming at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.