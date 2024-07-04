Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been plenty of movement in League One in the last few days.

It’s been a quiet week so far for Blackpool on the back of the signings of Zac Ashworth and Hayden Coulson last Thursday, who followed Jordan Rhodes and Ashley through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have confirmed details concerning their pre-season trip to Spain, and announced a friendly against Cadiz on July 19 during their time there.

Here’s the latest news from League One:

Barnsley target goalkeeper

Barnsley could make a move for Joe Wildsmith this summer following the goalkeeper’s departure from Derby County.

BBC Radio Sheffield’s Adam Oxley reports the Tykes are keen to make a move for the 28-year-old.

Last season, Wildsmith kept 20 clean sheets in League One as the Rams earned promotion to the Championship, but did not extend his deal at Pride Park.

Birmingham agree £1.5million deal

Birmingham City have reportedly agreed a deal for Heracles Almelo winger Emil Hansson.

Swedish news outlet Expressen report a fee just under £1.5million has been agreed between the two parties.

Wrexham dealt injury blow

Wrexham will be without striker Paul Mullin for their pre-season trip to North America.

The 29-year-old has been key for the Welsh club since his move to the Racecourse Ground in 2021, scoring 100 times in 133 games.