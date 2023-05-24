We’re just days away from knowing the full 24-team line-up for the 2023-24 Sky Bet League One campaign.

Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Reading have officially joined the third tier having suffered relegation from the Championship.

And they have been joined by Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town who gained promotion from League Two.

Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle have spread their wings and flown to pastures new following a successful 2022-23 season, but it wasn’t quite as memorable for Forest Green, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and MK Dons, who will now operate in the EFL’s basement division.

Now we await the outcome of this weekend’s play-off finals at Wembley as either Carlisle United or Stockport County will climb into League One while one of Barnsley or Sheffield Wednesday will remain in the division.

These are the current 22 movers and shakers in the third tier and their respective odds, according to Sky Bet, to win the title next term.

Bolton Wanderers' Aaron Morley takes a corner kick The EFL Sky Bet League One - Lincoln City v Bolton Wanderers - Friday 30th December 2022 - LNER Stadium - Lincoln

2 . Derby County 6/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 15/8. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 4/5. Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

3 . Bolton Wanderers 7/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 9/4. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 11/10. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough United 9/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 11/4. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 6/5. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales