Blackpool suffered a setback in their pursuit of a League One playoff spot on Tuesday as they lost 1-0 to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Ollie O'Neil scored the only goal of the game and to rub salt in to the wounds, Andy Lyons was stretchered off. He replaced Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel at half-time but had to be withdrawn. The Seasiders injury list hasn't been too big as of late but as we enter the business end of the campaign, some players are becoming unavailable.

Neil Critchley's side have 11 games remaining in their campaign and are six points off of the play-offs with Stevenage holding a game in hand over them. It means that even if they were to put a good run of form together it might not be enough and so they will need a few slip-ups from those above them. In Blackpool's final run of fixtures, only three of the sides are against teams that are above them in the table and so you could view it as a favourable run-in.

Everyone tries to make predictions in football by the beauty of the sport is how unpredictable it can be. Football Web Pages though have tried to predict the run-in of the 2023/24 League One season. They've delivered their verdict on Blackpool's play-off push, and those around them such as Oxford United and Northampton Town.