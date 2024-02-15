Blackpool have it all to do if they are to be involved in the end of season play-offs in the 2023/24 League One following their latest setback.

The Seasiders' promotion push took a major blow on Tuesday night as Cheltenham Town inflicted a 2-0 defeat on them at Whaddon Road. Elliot Bonds scored twice with both goals in either half, with Blackpool struggling in Jordan Rhodes' absence.

Neil Critchley's side are now winless in their last four matches and are eight points off of the play-offs. Stevenage who beat Blackpool earlier this month have a game in hand, and so Blackpool know the only way they can affect their situation is by winning games. They are away to Peterborough United this weekend, and that match is huge because they're nine points ahead, and if Blackpool can take points off of them, then it does give them a slight bit of hope.

The games are coming thick and fast for Blackpool and the bad run of form must end at some point. An EFL Trophy semi-final at Bloomfield Road awaits on Tuesday but the priority will always be to secure an immediate return to the Championship. Bolton Wanderers visit Blackpool in the same week and the Trotters are involved in the race for an automatic promotion spot.

The latest round of results have seen Football Web Pages have predicted the outcome of the final quarter of the season. If you're hoping for good news then it's not, as Blackpool are tipped to miss out. You can see how they fare against the likes of Charlton, Oxford United, Wigan and Shrewsbury Town.