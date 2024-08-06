Blackpool start the campaign with a trip to Broadfield Stadium to take on Crawley Town on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).
The Seasiders will be looking to improve on last term’s eighth place finish, with Neil Critchley’s side missing out on the play-offs after a defeat to Reading on the final day.
Here’s the latest predicted League One table based on Sky Bet’s favourites to win the title:
1. Crawley Town (24th)
League One title odds: 250/1. Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Shrewsbury Town (23rd)
League One title odds: 200/1. Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Northampton Town (22nd)
League One title odds: 150/1. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Cambridge United (21st)
League One title odds: 150/1. Photo: David Rogers
5. Exeter City (20th)
League One title odds: 100/1. Photo: Harry Trump
6. Stevenage (19th)
League One title odds: 80/1. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
