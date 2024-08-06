League One predicted table based on the favourites to win - with Blackpool up against likes of Barnsley and Wrexham

By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
The new League One season gets underway this weekend.

Blackpool start the campaign with a trip to Broadfield Stadium to take on Crawley Town on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).

The Seasiders will be looking to improve on last term’s eighth place finish, with Neil Critchley’s side missing out on the play-offs after a defeat to Reading on the final day.

Here’s the latest predicted League One table based on Sky Bet’s favourites to win the title:

League One title odds: 250/1.

1. Crawley Town (24th)

League One title odds: 250/1. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
League One title odds: 200/1.

2. Shrewsbury Town (23rd)

League One title odds: 200/1. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
League One title odds: 150/1.

3. Northampton Town (22nd)

League One title odds: 150/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
League One title odds: 150/1.

4. Cambridge United (21st)

League One title odds: 150/1. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
League One title odds: 100/1.

5. Exeter City (20th)

League One title odds: 100/1. Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
League One title odds: 80/1.

6. Stevenage (19th)

League One title odds: 80/1. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBlackpoolBarnsleyWrexhamSeasidersCrawley TownReadingNeil Critchley
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice