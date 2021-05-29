LiveLeague One play-off final RECAP: Blackpool take on Lincoln City in Wembley showdown
Blackpool are just 90 minutes away from securing promotion to the Championship - as they take on Lincoln City in the play-off final at Wembley today.
Follow our live blog for regular updates on what could be a historic day for the Seasiders:
Play-off final LIVE: Blackpool v Lincoln City
Last updated: Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 17:05
- Full Time: Blackpool 2-1 Lincoln City
- Pool Starting XI: Maxwell, Turton, Ballard, Husband, Garbutt, Dougall, Stewart, Mitchell, Embleton, Anderson, Yates
- The Seasiders return to the Championship!
- 4,000 Pool fans to cheer Neil Critchley’s side on at Wembley
Maxwell lifts the trophy!
THE moment...
FULL TIME: Blackpool are promoted!
It ends Blackpool 2-1 Lincoln and the Tangerines are back in the Championship!
Kenny Dougall scores twice to send Blackpool up, two wonderful strikes from the edge of the box!
Huge chance!
Poole gets space inside the area but fires over.
Could that be the final chance?
Dougall booked
Dougall is booked for stopping the Imps coming forward.
Lincoln corner
The goalkeeper is up...
Four more minutes added on
There are currently four minutes separating Blackpool and the Championship.
Today’s attendance
9,751 are in attendance at Wembley today, an announcement that was met with boos...
Blackpool sub
Thorniley is on for Yates.
Lincoln sub
Walsh is replaced by Montsma.
Rogers bends it wide
Rogers tries to find the far corner but his curled effort doesn’t bend enough.
Morton heads over
The Imps comes forward down the right wing and Morton heads over.
Husband booked
Husband is booked for fouling Morton off the ball.
Lincoln sub
Grant is replaced by Scully.
Double Blackpool sub
Anderson and Embleton are replaced by Ward and Hamilton.