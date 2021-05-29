Imps boss Michael Appleton

“The second leg of the Sunderland game couldn’t have been any better preparation. It was almost a dream in the sense that they suffered in the first half as much as they did.

“To be put under that much pressure by the opposition, who pressed the life out of them, being in a stadium with the home fans getting on their backs, it was a great experience.

“For them to come through that that should serve as motivation.

“Without sounding too cliché, it’s about playing the game and not the occasion. There’s a lot of truth in that.

“First and foremost, you’re there to beat the opposition. There’s a few ways of doing that. First and foremost, we need to make sure we turn up and start well. We need to play better than we did in the first half on Saturday.

“Secondly, we need to respect the opposition and know what their strengths are and try to limit them to as few opportunities as possible.