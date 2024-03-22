The best chance to score is a penalty from 12-yards. It's just an opportunity between the set piece taker and the goalkeeper.

All the pressure is on the player to score with the goalkeeper only needing to put them off or save it themselves. The opposition are jeering you as you step up, and if they're behind the goal they'll even try and put you off by waving their arms about. The elation of scoring a penalty though is a feeling you wish you could capture in a bottle though.

Penalties can be awarded for two different reasons. A foul may have taken place inside of the box or a player has been adjudged to have handled the ball in there. For some teams, it's easier than others to earn a spot kick.

Firstly, you have to be on the front foot and attacking to get in the opposition box. Secondly, your players sometimes need to be smart, and give the referee no chance to hesitate to award it. Referees might consult with their officials and then award it, and in League One there's no VAR (video assistant referee) to help them out.

Some teams struggle to get penalties however. They might not always be needed as you might just score a goal in open play or so, but there have in some cases been teams who have gone the entire campaign without being awarded one. In fact, out of the 23 teams in the division, there is still one waiting for an opportunity to get one.