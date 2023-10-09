League One latest promotion odds: Blackpool chasing the likes of Portsmouth, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers- gallery

The League One table is starting to take shape.

A number of clubs have made emphatic starts to the new campaign, while overs will be looking for an upturn in form throughout the next few months.

There’s still plenty to play for, but some sides are already clear favourites to go up to the Championship.

Here are the latest League One promotion odds according to Sky Bet:

1 . Who are the favourites to go up?

2 . Shrewsbury- 250/1 Shrewsbury currently sit 18th in the league after 11 games.

3 . Carlisle United- 150/1 Carlisle United were promoted to League One last year via the play-offs.

4 . Burton Albion- 150/1 Burton have only won two games in League One so far this season.

5 . Reading- 80/1 Reading have had their fair share of problems off the field this season.