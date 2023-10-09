News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

League One latest promotion odds: Blackpool chasing the likes of Portsmouth, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers- gallery

The League One table is starting to take shape.
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

A number of clubs have made emphatic starts to the new campaign, while overs will be looking for an upturn in form throughout the next few months.

There’s still plenty to play for, but some sides are already clear favourites to go up to the Championship.

Here are the latest League One promotion odds according to Sky Bet:

Where do Blackpool rank in the bookies' favourites for League One promotion?

1. Who are the favourites to go up?

Where do Blackpool rank in the bookies' favourites for League One promotion? Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Shrewsbury currently sit 18th in the league after 11 games.

2. Shrewsbury- 250/1

Shrewsbury currently sit 18th in the league after 11 games. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Carlisle United were promoted to League One last year via the play-offs.

3. Carlisle United- 150/1

Carlisle United were promoted to League One last year via the play-offs. Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
Burton have only won two games in League One so far this season.

4. Burton Albion- 150/1

Burton have only won two games in League One so far this season. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Reading have had their fair share of problems off the field this season.

5. Reading- 80/1

Reading have had their fair share of problems off the field this season. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Lee Johnson has recently taken over as Fleetwood manager.

6. Fleetwood Town- 80/1

Lee Johnson has recently taken over as Fleetwood manager. Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBlackpoolPortsmouthDerby CountyBolton Wanderers