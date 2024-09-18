League One latest attendance table - with Blackpool compared to likes of Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers

We’re just over a month into the new League One season – with certain clubs already welcoming some big attendances.

Every team in the division has played at least two home matches in the early stages of the campaign, but strong support hasn’t always been a recipe for success.

Leyton Orient have been unable to pick up a single point in front of their own fans, while Cambridge United, Burton Albion, Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers are also winless at their respective stadiums.

Meanwhile, Blackpool got their first league win at Bloomfield Road under their belt at the weekend, with James Husband scoring a stoppage time winner in the 2-1 victory over Exeter City.

Across the whole of League One, there has been an average attendance of 11,142, with some clubs pulling in huge crowds.

In Monday night’s game between Birmingham City and Wrexham, a total of 27,980 people watched on at St Andrew’s.

Here’s the average attendance of every club in League One according to Transfermarkt:

Average attendance: 2,718.

1. Crawley Town (24th)

Average attendance: 2,718. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Average attendance: 3,703.

2. Burton Albion (23rd)

Average attendance: 3,703. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Average attendance: 3,860.

3. Stevenage (22nd)

Average attendance: 3,860. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Average attendance: 5,494.

4. Northampton Town (21st)

Average attendance: 5,494. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Average attendance: 6,093.

5. Shrewsbury Town (20th)

Average attendance: 6,093. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Average attendance: 6,224.

6. Wycombe Wanderers (19th)

Average attendance: 6,224. Photo: Mike Owen

