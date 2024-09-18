League One latest attendance table - with Blackpool compared to likes of Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers

Every team in the division has played at least two home matches in the early stages of the campaign, but strong support hasn’t always been a recipe for success.

Leyton Orient have been unable to pick up a single point in front of their own fans, while Cambridge United, Burton Albion, Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers are also winless at their respective stadiums.

Meanwhile, Blackpool got their first league win at Bloomfield Road under their belt at the weekend, with James Husband scoring a stoppage time winner in the 2-1 victory over Exeter City.

Across the whole of League One, there has been an average attendance of 11,142, with some clubs pulling in huge crowds.

In Monday night’s game between Birmingham City and Wrexham, a total of 27,980 people watched on at St Andrew’s.