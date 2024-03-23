Blackpool are performing just below the level that they'd want to in League One, but how do they rank when it comes to being disciplined?

The Seasiders are outside of the play-off places when there was a strong feeling internally that they were in a good place to be in the promotion picture. Blackpool remain the best positioned team from the three sides relegated from the Championship last term but that will count for nothing if they're not in the top six.

Neil Critchley's side are in need of a good unbeaten run in for final few matches of the campaign. They face Derby County next who are chasing automatic promotion, as well as Wycombe Wanderers. Cambridge United and Fleetwood Town are also their opponents with the season finishing on Saturday, April 27 at Reading.

Keeping all of your players available is key to any kind of run, but sometimes you just can't help it. Managers and medical staff try to prevent injuries but sometimes they just happen. Sending offs and suspensions is something that can be prevented however. Earlier this month, Blackpool successfully managed to get Jordan Rhodes' ban overturned after appealing to the EFL.

He was one of a few players to be sent off this season, and so that brings up a good talking point. How do Blackpool compare to the likes of Port Vale, Exeter City, Leyton Orient and the other teams in the division?