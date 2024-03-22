Blackpool are currently on a break from League One action because of the international break.

Several teams are still in action with their games not receiving enough international call-ups for the matches to be called off. The Seasiders were due to play local rivals Fleetwood Town but that has been rearranged for a midweek in April.

Blackpool lost 1-0 last time out to Wigan Athletic, a result which saw them squander the opportunity of moving in to the play-off places. Their next opponent is Derby County and that takes place on Good Friday (March 29). The Rams play Northampton Town at Sixfields on the weekend and so they will want to continue the momentum that they have been building up which has got them in to the automatic promotion places.

With most teams not in action, this weekend reflects an opportunity to analyse what has gone on so far this season. A good topic for debate is which teams are the dirtiest. Leeds United in the Championship used to have the nickname 'Dirty Leeds' from opposition supporters but was such a tag fair? They had that tag as they were known to battle hard for their victories, but not all teams agreed with the manner of their play.