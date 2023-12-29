Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is wanted by former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton at Charlton

The transfer window is just days away and it’s clear clubs are beginning to position themselves ahead of the January sales.

Blackpool fans have already seen speculation regarding Jordan Rhodes' future intensify in recents weeks. But they’re not the only supporters of League One clubs who are being associated with transfers heading into the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the latest from around the grounds as third-tier sides look to bolster their options or gear up to losing key players for the second half of the season.

Former Blackpool boss keen on Posh striker

Charlton have reportedly spoken to Peterborough United about striker Jonson Clarke-Harris ahead of the January transfer window. The Addicks are supposedly keen to lighten the goalscoring load on top-scorer Alfie May, who has 19 goals in all competitions this season, and have identified the Posh front man as someone who can bolster their fire-power.

Clarke-Harris came close to joining former club Bristol Rovers in the summer, only for the deal to collapse at the last minute. Charlton were also keen on the forward, who boasts 82 goals in 170 league appearances for Peterborough, back then. He remains available to leave London Road, despite eight goals in all competitions this season – and the Addicks' former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has been exploring the possibility of bringing the former Coventry and Rotherham ace to The Valley.

The Posh paid Bristol Rovers £1.2m for the forward in 2020. They were handsomely rewarded as Clarke-Harris consistently found the back of the net for the current League One title-challengers. But with boss Darren Ferguson keen to lower the age of this squad and put faith in up-and-coming talent, the striker is deemed surplus to requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke-Harris’ contract is up at the end of the season, which gives Peterborough extra motivation to cash in on the player, who has remained on the bench for their past five league games.. As well as Charlton, League Two Wrexham and clubs from abroad are reportedly keen.

Promotion rivals at risk of losing key man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool promotion rivals Derby County risk losing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing next month.

According to the BBC’s Alex Howell, Championship clubs Birmingham, Huddersfield and Hull are all monitoring the 31-year-old’s progress with the Rams and are weighing up January moves for a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Derby would loathe to lose a player who is central to their current promotion push. The much-travelled wide man has started 21 of the Rams' 22 League One games this season and boasts six goals and 10 assists so far this term - including an assists in their 3-1 win at Bloomfield Road back in October. But with the potential to lose the player for nothing in the summer, Paul Warne might have to decide to cash in on the winger now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rams have won five of their past six league games to move to within two points of the automatic promotion places. They are currently four places and seven points better off than Neil Critchley's siders, with two games less played.

Blackpool next face Derby at Pride Park on March 29.

Port Vale handed blow ahead of Blackpool visit

Tonight's hosts Port Vale have been dealt a blow after it was confirned that star midfielder Ollie Arblaster has been recalled by parent club Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old joined the Valiants in July and established himself as a firm favourite among the home fans with his technical ability and natural skill.