League One boss has his say on the job currently being done at Blackpool
The former Republic of Ireland international, who had a stint with the Chairboys in the last year of his playing career, has overseen three games for the Seasiders since the sacking of Neil Critchley last week.
Blackpool were forced to come behind twice in their recent outing against Wycombe at Bloomfield Road, with Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley cancelling out goals from Garath McClearly and Dan Udoh in the 2-2 draw.
Blues boss Bloomfield is pleased to see Keogh given an opportunity in the dug-out, as the search for Blackpool’s next head coach continues.
“He’s a deep thinker - he’s a football man, I like him a lot,” he said.
“We were keen to get him in the building last summer, we knew what he’d bring on and off the pitch. He obviously had an incredible career, and picked up loads of different managers.
“He’s doing a great job here in the time he’s had, and I hope he continues to do so because he’s a very good guy and I like him a lot.”
