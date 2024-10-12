Blackpool's League One season is currently on pause for the international break.

The Seasiders were due to make the trip down to the West Country to face Bristol Rovers this weekend, but because of international call-ups within the Blackpool ranks, the game had to be postponed. Blackpool are next in action against Barnsley at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, October 19.

During the next block of fixtures, Blackpool have trips to Peterborough United, and Leyton Orient. Pool have been given 1,664 away tickets for the 7.45pm kick-off, which takes place on Tuesday, October 22 at London Road. As for Leyton Orient away, there’s an allocation of 700 away tickets on Saturday, November 9.

This season, Blackpool have made trips to Crawley Town, Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town, and most recently Mansfield Town. They recorded wins over the Addicks and the Terriers, but suffered defeat on the opening day to Crawley, drew with Cambridge despite possessing a convincing lead, and then at Mansfield, Steve Bruce's unbeaten record came to an end.

English football has a fascination as to which team is the biggest, and that’s sometimes put down to how big a club’s fan base is. ‘Is that all you take away’ is sometimes a chant that can be directed by home supporters to a team that might not have travelled well.

With a little under the quarter of the season gone, we can now take a look at each team’s average attendance for the away matches they’ve played so far. It puts Blackpool up against the likes of Mansfield, Huddersfield, Barnsley, and the other 20 teams.

*These figures have been compiled by ourselves from the figures provided by The 72, and Football Fan Banter.

1 . Stevenage Average away attendance: 336. Largest away following: 775

2 . Crawley Town Average away attendance: 338. Largest away following: 494.

3 . Cambridge United Average away attendance: 426. Largest away following: 666

4 . Burton Albion Average away attendance: 466. Largest away following: 877.

5 . Exeter City Average away attendance: 485. Largest away following: 640