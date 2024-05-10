The away allocations Blackpool could have in League One - including Birmingham City and Mansfield Town

Blackpool face another year in League One - but there's the potential for some big away followings in 2024/25.

Blackpool are one of 22 clubs that know that they will be playing in League One for the 2024/25 season.

Neil Critchley's side had the chance to break in to the play-offs on the final day of the campaign but ended up losing 3-2. The Seasiders finished eighth and face a second season in the third tier after being relegated from the Championship in 2023.

Thankfully, some of the bigger clubs look to be leaving the division with Portsmouth going up as champions and Derby County in second place. Bolton Wanderers are in to the play-off final after beating Barnsley and then Oxford United who finished sixth shocked Peterborough United to book their date at Wembley Stadium with the Trotters.

The loser of Bolton v Oxford United will remain in League One for another year and they will be joined by the winner of the League Two play-offs. It looks to be either Doncaster Rovers or Crawley Town. Donny beat Crewe 2-0 in the first leg and are at home on Friday night, whilst Crawley beat MK Dons 3-0 at Broadfield Stadium.

Once the League Two play-off final on Sunday, May 19 is played to a finish, we'll know the entire make up of the division. Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are all dropping in to the division, whilst Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town are all coming up.

With four teams promoted to League One and three teams relegated, there’ll be a new look division next summer. Here, according to Football Ground Guide and Away Games, are the allocations Blackpool can expect next season.

*All figures are estimates, and could be different depending on the size of the club and the nature of the match.

1. Stockport County

Ground: Edgeley Park. Estimated ticket allocation: 900

1. Stockport County

Ground: Edgeley Park. Estimated ticket allocation: 900

2. Leyton Orient

Ground: Brisbane Road. Estimated allocation: 1,000

2. Leyton Orient

Ground: Brisbane Road. Estimated allocation: 1,000 Photo: Getty Images

3. Bristol Rovers

Ground: Memorial Stadium. Estimated allocation: 1,100

3. Bristol Rovers

Ground: Memorial Stadium. Estimated allocation: 1,100 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

4. Northampton Town

Ground: Sixfields. Estimated ticket allocation: 1,300

4. Northampton Town

Ground: Sixfields. Estimated ticket allocation: 1,300 Photo: Pete Norton

5. Exeter City

Ground: St James Park. Estimated ticket allocation: 1,300

5. Exeter City

Ground: St James Park. Estimated ticket allocation: 1,300

6. Stevenage

Ground: Lamex Stadium. Estimated allocation: 1,400

6. Stevenage

Ground: Lamex Stadium. Estimated allocation: 1,400

