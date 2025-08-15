League One attendance table: Blackpool's opening crowd compared to likes of Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool are back in action at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Seasiders have endured a difficult start to the campaign, and will be looking to change their fortunes when they take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Every team in League One have now played at home, with a total of 261,465 spectators heading through the turnstiles in the third tier throughout the opening fortnight.

Here’s a look at the attendances of each club so far:

We have compared the Seasiders' opening home attendance to others in League One.

1. Where are Blackpool in the attendance table?

Opening home game attendance: 3,470.

2. Stevenage

Opening home game attendance: 3,470. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Opening home game attendance: 5,170.

3. Burton Albion

Opening home game attendance: 5,170. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Opening home game attendance: 5,590.

4. Wycombe Wanderers

Opening home game attendance: 5,590. Photo: Pete Norton

Opening home game attendance: 6,852.

5. Exeter City

Opening home game attendance: 6,852. Photo: Gareth Evans

Opening home game attendance: 7,295.

6. Northampton Town

Opening home game attendance: 7,295. Photo: Pete Norton

