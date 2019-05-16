League One and Two news and rumours: Man City chasing Charlton star | Tranmere set to lose top goalscorer | Former Sheffield Wednesday man moves to Northampton

Here's the latest news and rumours from League One and League Two on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

A US-Far East consortium, headed by Mark Campbell, is reportedly in advanced buyout talks with Sunderland owner Stewart Donald.

The Scottish Sun state Campbell is the frontman for a potential takeover at Falkirk, though is also interested in the Black Cats.

It’s emerged the Campbell-led consortium are keen to appoint ex-Celtic chief scout John Park as Sunderland’s new director of football.

Campbell has held talks with the group of club shareholders, who between them own 62 per cent, including Sandy Alexander, founder of footwear company Schuh.

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet is anticipating another summer of interest in the Hatters’ star players.

The Luton squad will be much sought after once more having achieved back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

Players such Jack Stacey, James Justin and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu are tipped to attract a host of suitors, and Sweet is ready if so.

You can read the full story via the Luton Times HERE.

Manchester City are considering a move for Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims Pep Guardiola has asked about the Addicks' star, who is out-of-contract this summer.

Aribo has also been linked with Arsenal after his 10 goals and five assists this campaign helped fire his side into the play-offs.

The Premier League duo could face competition for his signature with Goal reporting Southampton, Rangers, Celtic and Rennes are all keen.

Barnsley first-team coach Dale Tonge has revealed this season's promotion is the highlight of his career so far.

He told the club website: "It's a proud thing to be able to say I suppose, that I've done it as both a player and coach, but I think this was more special.

"I never expected this season to turn out like it has, not at all. I'd prepared the youngsters in the Academy and was looking forward to helping them continue their development.

"But to get the call from the first team, from the Gaffer, you can't turn that down. And it's been one hell of an experience and probably the highlight of my career so far."

In League Two, play-off finalist Tranmere are set to lose top scorer James Norwood this summer, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Norwood joined Tranmere four years ago and is available on a free transfer after rejecting the offer of a new deal at Prenton Park.

It is believed the 28-year-old will join Ipswich Town after the club's Wembley final with Newport County on May 25

If reports are true, The Tractor Boys will welcome the country's top scorer this term for their League One campaign after being relegated from the Championship.

Preston North End have been linked again with Oldham Athletic centre-back George Edmundson but a move for him looks unlikely as things stand.

The 21-year-old was said to have crossed North End’s radar in January and they are one of seven clubs reported to be showing an interest ahead of the summer.

It is understood though, that while PNE have watched him several times there is no current interest on their part.

You can read the full story from the Lancashire Evening Post HERE

Will Atkinson, along with youngsters Zayn Hakeem and Henri Wilder, have been released by Mansfield Town.

New boss John Dempster confirmed the details after a meeting with owner John Radford and separate, individual meetings with the players on his first full day in the job.

Bobby Olejnikm and Jason Law have both verbally accepted new deals while negotiations are underway to keep Jacob Mellis and Ben Turner.

You can read the full story via the Mansfield Chad HERE.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Lines has complete his move Northampton Town.

The 33-year-old was not offered a new contract with Bristol Rovers and the Cobblers acted quickly to secure his services.

Lines underwent a medical over the last few days before agreeing a two-year-deal - becoming Keith Curle's third signing since the season concluded.

Bristol Live believes Walsall boss Darrell Clarke made a late bid to sign but fell short in the pursuit of his former player.