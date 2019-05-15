League One and Two news and rumours: Barnsley and Peterborough monitoring AFC Fylde keeper | Stoke chasing Portsmouth defender | QPR and Millwall lining up move for Scunthorpe man

Here's the latest transfer news and rumours from League One and League Two on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Sunderland have not held talks with former Celtic chief scout John Park over becoming their Director of Football.

Reports from the Daily Mail on Tuesday believed Park was set to sign a five-year-deal on Wearside - snubbing Neil Lennon and Celtic.

However, the Sunderland Echo understands Park has only been suggested by a potential investor - should they join the club in some capacity - and no appointment is imminent.

Barnsley and Peterborough are among several EFL clubs weighing up a swoop for AFC Fylde goalkeeper Jay Lynch on a free transfer.

Lynch, who has been named in the National League Team of the Year for the last three years, is out of contract at Fylde this summer.

The report by HITC Sport states Barnsley are keen on the former Manchester United keeper with Adam Davies yet to sign a new contract at Oakwell.

Should Daniel Stendel's men move for the 26-year-old, they will likely face competition from Posh, Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and Bury.

Stoke City will up their efforts to sign Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke - if the Blues fail to win promotion from League One.

StokeOnTrentLive claims Potters boss Nathan Jones has identified Clarke as one of six or seven signing he would like to make this summer.

The 22-year-old, who is out-of-contract next year, has been linked with a number of Championship clubs this season - including Leeds United.

Clarke, an ever-present member in the league, has endured a terrific campaign at Fratton Park which saw him named in EFL League One Team of the Season.

Blackpool’s leading fan groups have met with a consortium with links to the Far East ahead of today’s deadline for bids.

Blackpool Supporters’ Association, Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, Muckers Supporters’ Group and the Tangerine Knights took part in a meeting.

Henry Teh, of Global Ports Asia, and TWG Global Limited’s Tim Williamson were in attendance, who are said to be fronting a bid for the club.

Coventry City defender Tom Davies is closing in on a move to Bristol Rovers, as per HITC Sport.

Davies is out of contract at the Sky Blues next month and has been told he can leave the club after two years.

It is claimed several other clubs have expressed an interest but The Gas are leading the chase for Davies' signature.

The 27-year-old, despite struggling to nail down a regular first-team spot this term, has featured 25 times in all competitions.

Championship trio Reading, QPR and Millwall are lining up a move for Scunthorpe United free agent Josh Morris.

The report follows from HITC Sport, who understands Morris, 27, has rejected multiple offers to extend his contract at Glanford Park.

While the three clubs above are named, they aren't the only ones thought to be interested in the midfielder with League One clubs also keen.

Morris is expected to weigh up all offers that come his way before deciding where his next career step lies.

In League Two, Lincoln City pair Bruno Andrade and Ellis Chapman are attracting interest from higher-league clubs.

Lincolnshire Live reports Aston Villa and Portsmouth are keen on Andrade, who joined the club from non-league Boreham Wood at the beginning of the campaign.

Chapman, 18, is also set to be a player in demand this summer with Southampton, Derby and Wigan credited with interest.

Both Andrade and Chapman’s current contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Lines is nearing a switch to Northampton Town, according to Bristol Live.

The 33-year-old was not offered a new contract at a Memorial Stadium and the Cobblers have acted quickly in their pursuit.

Lines is said to be undergoing a medical at Sixfields to become Keith Curle's third signing since the season concluded.

Another former Owls players, David Jones, is reportedly set to sign for Grimsby Town after he was released last week.

Mansfield Town have sacked manager David Flitcroft following their defeat in the League Two play-off semi-finals to Newport County.

Academy boss John Dempster has been named manager, with head of football operations Greg Abbott and assistant boss Ben Futcher let go.

The Stags were in the automatic promotion places for much of the season but dropped out on the final day after a three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Carlisle United have completed a swoop for Christie Elliott, Stevenage have signed Jason Cowley and Cheltenham have added Charlie Ragian to their ranks.