Blackpool have started their search for a new assistant coach.

It was announced earlier this week Iain Brunskill was departing the Seasiders. After initially being with the club during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, he returned to Bloomfield Road last summer following Neil Critchley’s reappointment.

Brunskill could now potentially reunite with another former colleague, with Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reporting that Neil Lennon wants him to join him at Rapid Bucharest.

The ex-Celtic and Bolton Wanderers head coach accepted the position with the Romanian outfit earlier this week, in what is his first job since leaving AC Omonia in 2022.

The search for Neil Critchley's new assistant coach is underway

The Gazette also understands that Brunskill’s new role will be with a European club, which won’t be the first time he’s taken an opportunity abroad, having previously worked in Malta, Jordan, China and Norway in various roles.

Blackpool’s search for a new assistant is now underway following the departure of the 47-year-old.

“It was a bit of a surprise to everyone,” explained Seasiders CEO Julian Winter.

“We’re not exactly advanced in the sense of what replaces him, but that will happen- that’s Critch’s (Neil Critchley) job, he’ll crack on with David (Downes) and find an appropriate replacement. It was a bit of a shock, so we’ve got several irons in the fire.