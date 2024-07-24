'We're hopeful:' Latest update on Blackpool duo ahead of Sunderland friendly
The ex-Portsmouth, Ipswich and Wigan Athletic midfielder joined the Seasiders on a two-year deal as a free agent earlier this month, but hasn’t featured in pre-season trips away to AFC Fylde, Cadiz CF and West Brom.
Following Tuesday’s 2-1 victory in the behind-closed-doors game against the Baggies, Neil Critchley provided an update on the 29-year-old, as well as goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw, who is also yet to feature this summer.
“Lee (Evans) unfortunately had a personal matter that he had to attend to back at home,” he told Blackpool’s club website.
“He didn’t join us until later on out in Spain which meant he missed a few days training. So he’s just slightly behind, he’s very eager to get going and get involved in the games but we’ve just got to get the balance right between his fitness and training and then getting match minutes.
“We’re hopeful Dan Grimshaw will join back in training at the end of this week and could well be available for the game against Sunderland at the weekend.”
