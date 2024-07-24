'We're hopeful:' Latest update on Blackpool duo ahead of Sunderland friendly

Lee Evans

Blackpool are hoping new signing Lee Evans could be in contention to make his first appearance for the club in the friendly against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The ex-Portsmouth, Ipswich and Wigan Athletic midfielder joined the Seasiders on a two-year deal as a free agent earlier this month, but hasn’t featured in pre-season trips away to AFC Fylde, Cadiz CF and West Brom.

Following Tuesday’s 2-1 victory in the behind-closed-doors game against the Baggies, Neil Critchley provided an update on the 29-year-old, as well as goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw, who is also yet to feature this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Lee (Evans) unfortunately had a personal matter that he had to attend to back at home,” he told Blackpool’s club website.

“He didn’t join us until later on out in Spain which meant he missed a few days training. So he’s just slightly behind, he’s very eager to get going and get involved in the games but we’ve just got to get the balance right between his fitness and training and then getting match minutes.