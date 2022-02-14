The Championship season continues as EFL clubs continue to make early preparations for the summer transfer window

Blackpool transfer news: Bournemouth boss on Josh Bowler links, Championship boss on the brink of sacking, Southampton interested in Coventry City man

EFL clubs are already making plans for the summer transfer window as the Championship season continues.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 14th February 2022, 10:27 am
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:02 am

Here are Monday's EFL Championship transfer rumours...

1. Celtic send scouts to watch Semenyo

Celtic sent senior scout Gavin Strachan south to watch Bristol City ace Antoine Semenyo with the Scottish Premiership leaders showing interest in the player (BristolWorld) Photo: Alex Davidson

2. Reading boss close to the sack

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is close to the sack following a run of eight straight defeats (Daily Mail) Photo: Ryan Pierse

3. Big task for the Rams

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said the club face a "big task" recruiting players this summer and need around 40 between the the first team and Under 23s (Daily Mail) Photo: Nigel Roddis

4. Premier League interest in Rose

Premier League sides Burnley and Southampton are both interested in signing Coventry City defender Michael Rose (Sunday Mirror) Photo: Pete Norton

