Latest predicted League One table following opening weekend results - with defeats for Blackpool, Barnsley and Rotherham United

The new League One season is underway – and it proved to be an disappointing start for Blackpool.

Neil Critchley’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town, with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna both on the scoresheet for the Red Devils on their return to League One, while Ashley Fletcher claimed a consolation off the bench on his debut for the Seasiders.

Blackpool weren’t the only team in the division that endured an underwhelming start, as the likes of Rotherham and Barnsley both suffered losses as well.

Here’s the latest predicted League One table based on Sky Bet’s odds for the title:

Shrewsbury were defeated 1-0 away to Stevenage on the opening weekend.

1. Shrewsbury Town title odds: 500/1 (24th)

Shrewsbury were defeated 1-0 away to Stevenage on the opening weekend. Photo: Naomi Baker

Crawley Town overcame Blackpool with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

2. Crawley Town title odds: 200/1 (23rd)

Crawley Town overcame Blackpool with a 2-1 win on Saturday. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Cambridge United were defeated 2-0 by Stockport County.

3. Cambridge United title odds: 200/1 (22nd)

Cambridge United were defeated 2-0 by Stockport County. Photo: David Rogers

Northampton Town were defeated 1-0 away to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

4. Northampton Town title odds: 200/1 (21st)

Northampton Town were defeated 1-0 away to Bristol Rovers on Saturday. Photo: Pete Norton

Burton started the season with a 3-2 defeat to Lincoln City at the Pirelli Stadium.

5. Burton Albion title odds: 100/1 (20th)

Burton started the season with a 3-2 defeat to Lincoln City at the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: Pete Norton

Exeter City claimed a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United at the weekend.

6. Exeter City title odds: 80/1 (19th)

Exeter City claimed a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United at the weekend. Photo: Harry Trump

