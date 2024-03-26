Latest predicted League One table- and what Stevenage's draw with Carlisle United means for Blackpool, Oxford United and Lincoln City

We are about to enter the final month of the League One campaign- with plenty still to play for in the third tier of English football.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

Following the few games that were played during the current international break, everyone fighting for sixth spot all have seven fixtures remaining this season.

Oxford United currently occupy the final spot in the play-offs on 63 points, but Stevenage (62), Lincoln (61), Blackpool (60) and Leyton Orient (58) are still in the hunt.

Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the top half and the top six:

The Seasiders will have to find some consistency to finish in the League One play-offs this season

1. Who will claim the final spot in the top six?

The Seasiders will have to find some consistency to finish in the League One play-offs this season

Carlisle ended their losing run at the weekend with a 2-2 draw with Stevenage, but did let a two goal lead slip and conceded in the closing stages.

2. Carlisle United (24th)

Carlisle ended their losing run at the weekend with a 2-2 draw with Stevenage, but did let a two goal lead slip and conceded in the closing stages.

Despite the improvements under Charlie Adam, Fleetwood remain five points from safety.

3. Fleetwood Town (23rd)

Despite the improvements under Charlie Adam, Fleetwood remain five points from safety.

Darren Moore claimed his first win as Port Vale manager at the weekend with a 1-0 victory over Burton Albion.

4. Port Vale (22nd)

Darren Moore claimed his first win as Port Vale manager at the weekend with a 1-0 victory over Burton Albion.

Burton Albion's poor run of form could see them dragged into the bottom four during the last seven games.

5. Burton Albion (21st)

Burton Albion's poor run of form could see them dragged into the bottom four during the last seven games.

Cambridge United are also enduring a poor run of form, and currently sit in 20th.

6. Cambridge United (20th)

Cambridge United are also enduring a poor run of form, and currently sit in 20th.

