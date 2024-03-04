News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Latest predicted League One table after Blackpool's victory over Shrewsbury- with the Seasiders competing with the likes of Stevenage and Oxford United

Blackpool have picked up nine points from their last four games- with their most recent win coming against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

Goals from Karamoko Dembele and Hayden Coulson helped the Seasiders to a 2-0 victory at the Croud Meadow, as they bounced back from their midweek 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient. Prior to that, they had picked up back-to-back league wins against Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.

Neil Critchley’s side still sit four points off the play-off places, with some of the teams above having played less games.

Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the top half and the top six:

The Seasiders will have to find some consistency to finish in the League One play-offs this season.

1. Where will Blackpool finish this season?

The Seasiders will have to find some consistency to finish in the League One play-offs this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Carlisle United are currently rock bottom of the League One table, and eight points adrift from the team above them in 23rd.

2. Carlisle United (24th)

Carlisle United are currently rock bottom of the League One table, and eight points adrift from the team above them in 23rd. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Charlie Adam's Fleetwood claimed a 4-2 victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend as they battle of survival.

3. Fleetwood Town (23rd)

Charlie Adam's Fleetwood claimed a 4-2 victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend as they battle of survival. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Shrewsbury Town struggled against Blackpool at the weekend, and currently sit 20th in the table.

4. Shrewsbury Town (22nd)

Shrewsbury Town struggled against Blackpool at the weekend, and currently sit 20th in the table. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Darren Moore has recently taken over at Vale Park, with the club sitting 22nd in the table on 32 points.

5. Port Vale (21st)

Darren Moore has recently taken over at Vale Park, with the club sitting 22nd in the table on 32 points. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Burton Albion currently sit 17th in the table.

6. Burton Albion (20th)

Burton Albion currently sit 17th in the table. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneOxford UnitedHayden CoulsonKaramoko Dembele