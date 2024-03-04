Goals from Karamoko Dembele and Hayden Coulson helped the Seasiders to a 2-0 victory at the Croud Meadow, as they bounced back from their midweek 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient. Prior to that, they had picked up back-to-back league wins against Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.

Neil Critchley’s side still sit four points off the play-off places, with some of the teams above having played less games.

Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the top half and the top six:

