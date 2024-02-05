News you can trust since 1873
Latest predicted League One table according to the bookies after Blackpool's defeat to Stevenage- with the Seasiders competing with the likes of Barnsley and Oxford United

Blackpool suffered their first league defeat of the calendar year on Saturday afternoon- as Stevenage claimed a late 1-0 victory at the Lamex Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Feb 2024, 14:30 GMT

The Seasiders had enjoyed an unbeaten run at the start of 2024 following their sticky period over Christmas, but they were once again undone by a underwhelming display on the road.

They will need to quickly get back to winning ways if they hope to make a push on the play-off places, with a crucial fixture against Oxford United coming up this weekend.

Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the top half and the top six:

Blackpool will still be hoping to make a push for the top six.

1. Where will the Seasiders finish?

Blackpool will still be hoping to make a push for the top six. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Carlisle United are currently bottom of the table and are 10 points from safety.

2. Carlisle United (24th)

Carlisle United are currently bottom of the table and are 10 points from safety. Photo: Pete Norton

Fleetwood Town picked up a rare win at the weekend but remain 23rd in the table.

3. Fleetwood Town (23rd)

Fleetwood Town picked up a rare win at the weekend but remain 23rd in the table. Photo: Jess Hornby

Cheltenham Town have picked up 23 points in 28 games this season.

4. Cheltenham Town (22nd)

Cheltenham Town have picked up 23 points in 28 games this season. Photo: Pete Norton

Burton Albion have won once in their last six league games.

5. Burton Albion (21st)

Burton Albion have won once in their last six league games. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Shrewsbury Town currently sit 16th in the table.

6. Shrewsbury Town (20th)

Shrewsbury Town currently sit 16th in the table. Photo: Pete Norton

