The Seasiders had enjoyed an unbeaten run at the start of 2024 following their sticky period over Christmas, but they were once again undone by a underwhelming display on the road.

They will need to quickly get back to winning ways if they hope to make a push on the play-off places, with a crucial fixture against Oxford United coming up this weekend.

Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the top half and the top six:

1 . Where will the Seasiders finish? Blackpool will still be hoping to make a push for the top six. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Carlisle United (24th) Carlisle United are currently bottom of the table and are 10 points from safety. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Fleetwood Town (23rd) Fleetwood Town picked up a rare win at the weekend but remain 23rd in the table. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

4 . Cheltenham Town (22nd) Cheltenham Town have picked up 23 points in 28 games this season. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

5 . Burton Albion (21st) Burton Albion have won once in their last six league games. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales