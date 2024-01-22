News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Latest predicted League One table according to the bookies after Blackpool's bright start to 2024- with the Seasiders competing with the likes of Stevenage and Oxford United

Blackpool have enjoyed a solid start to 2024- with their results in the last few weeks including a rare away win.
By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:30 GMT

It proved to be a tough festive period for the Seasiders, but they appear to have put that behind them. In League One, they have claimed 2-0 victories over both Lincoln City and Exeter City at Bloomfield Road, and overcome Bristol Rovers 2-1 at the Memorial Stadium. During that time, they have also produced two courageous performances against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

In order to finish the season in the play-off places, they will need to continue their current form, with a clear gap still present between Neil Critchley’s side and the teams above them.

Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the top half and the top six:

We've taken a look at the latest predicted League One table.

1. Where will Blackpool finish this season?

We've taken a look at the latest predicted League One table. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Fleetwood Town are enduring a rotten run of form and currently sit bottom of the League One table. Seasiders legend Charlie Adam has recently become the Cods' third manager of the season.

2. Fleetwood Town (24th)

Fleetwood Town are enduring a rotten run of form and currently sit bottom of the League One table. Seasiders legend Charlie Adam has recently become the Cods' third manager of the season. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Carlisle United have only picked up 20 points from 28 games since their promotion from League Two.

3. Carlisle United (23rd)

Carlisle United have only picked up 20 points from 28 games since their promotion from League Two. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Shrewsbury Town are currently 19th in the League One table.

4. Shrewsbury Town (22nd)

Shrewsbury Town are currently 19th in the League One table. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Exeter City have truly stumbled after making a bright start to the season, and currently sit just outside of the relegation zone.

5. Exeter City (21st)

Exeter City have truly stumbled after making a bright start to the season, and currently sit just outside of the relegation zone. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Cheltenham Town currently sit 22nd in the League One table.

6. Cheltenham Town (20th)

Cheltenham Town currently sit 22nd in the League One table. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolLeague OneOxford UnitedLincoln CityBristol Rovers