Latest predicted League One table according to the bookies after Blackpool's bright start to 2024- with the Seasiders competing with the likes of Stevenage and Oxford United
It proved to be a tough festive period for the Seasiders, but they appear to have put that behind them. In League One, they have claimed 2-0 victories over both Lincoln City and Exeter City at Bloomfield Road, and overcome Bristol Rovers 2-1 at the Memorial Stadium. During that time, they have also produced two courageous performances against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.
In order to finish the season in the play-off places, they will need to continue their current form, with a clear gap still present between Neil Critchley’s side and the teams above them.
Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the top half and the top six: