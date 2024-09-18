Latest on Southampton loanee ahead of Blackpool's trip to Charlton Athletic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dom Ballard was deemed fit enough to feature on Blackpool’s bench in their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night - but wasn’t able to get onto the pitch.

The striker suffered a dead leg in the 2-1 victory over Exeter City at the weekend, which left him doubtful for the EFL Cup clash at Bloomfield Road.

Since making the move to the Fylde Coast from Southampton last month, the 19-year-old has made a bright start to life in Tangerine, and has one goal under his belt so far, as well as scoring on duty with England U20s earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Blackpool’s trip to the Valley to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon, head Steve Bruce believes Ballard will be ready to feature.

“He hasn’t trained since Saturday,” he said.

“There were times (against Sheffield Wednesday) where I thought about putting him on, but I’ve erred on the side of caution with him, but he’ll be raring to go on Saturday.”

This follows the news that Lee Evans should also be in contention for the weekend, after x-rays confirmed there was no fracture concerning his foot injury.

Meanwhile, Bruce was also able to welcome back both Albie Morgan and Ryan Finnigan from their respective injuries in the midweek game.

One blow for the Seasiders is the loss of Ollie Norburn, who is set to spend the next month on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.